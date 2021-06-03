First Stage Of Athenee Palace Hilton Renovation Completed; Investment May Top EUR25M Initial Budget

First Stage Of Athenee Palace Hilton Renovation Completed; Investment May Top EUR25M Initial Budget. The first stage of the Athenee Palace Hilton hotel renovation, whereby the new 132-room hotel wing was refurbished, has been completed and works on the second stage are to start in October 2021. Investments may exceed the initial budget of EUR25 million depending on the evolution of works on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]