PM Citu: Reforms under PNRR not required by the European Commission, but pledged in gov't agenda



PM Citu: Reforms under PNRR not required by the European Commission, but pledged in gov't agenda.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that the reforms provided for under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are not requested by the European Commission, but were undertaken by the current coalition in the government agenda. "For example, as far as the state pension law goes - because it has been addressed - it has to come into force in the first quarter of 2023. So that is clear. And the same is true with all reforms - in finance, in the minimum wage, etc. They are each with its own milestone, each and every reform. The reforms in under PNRR are not required by the European Commission. They are reforms that this governing coalition has undertaken in the governing agenda," the prime minister told a news briefing at the end of a government meeting. He pointed out that if one of the reforms provided for under PNRR is not implemented on schedule, the money allocated to that end will be lost. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)