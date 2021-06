Pro TV SRL 2020 Turnover Up Nearly 2.5% YoY To RON813.9M

Pro TV SRL 2020 Turnover Up Nearly 2.5% YoY To RON813.9M. Pro TV SRL, the company operating TV channels Pro TV, Pro 2, Pro X, Pro Gold and Pro Cinema, had a turnover of RON813.9 million in 2020, up nearly 2.5% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]