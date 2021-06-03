German domination: Lidl overtakes Kaufland as biggest retailer in Romania

German domination: Lidl overtakes Kaufland as biggest retailer in Romania. German discount supermarket chain Lidl took over discount hypermarket chain Kaufland as the biggest retailer in Romania by turnover in 2020. Both Lidl and Kaufland are part of the German group Schwarz. Lidl, which entered the Romanian market ten years ago by taking over local supermarket (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]