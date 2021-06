EC advocates once more for Romania's Schengen membership

EC advocates once more for Romania's Schengen membership. The European Commission, on June 2, unveiled a Strategy for a stronger and more resilient Schengen area, aimed among others at the expansion to those EU Member States that are not yet part of the Schengen area, namely Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia. "This is both a legitimate expectation and a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]