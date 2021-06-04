ING Bank Romania rolls over NEPI Rockcastle's financing with EUR 100 mln "green" loan

ING Bank Romania rolls over NEPI Rockcastle's financing with EUR 100 mln "green" loan. ING Bank Romania recently prolonged for another three years the EUR 100 mln credit facility granted to the NEPI Rockcastle group, the largest owner of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, Ziarul Financiar reported. The standard loan, contracted in 2017, became "green" by adding ESG (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]