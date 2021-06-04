Romanian developer Iulius invests EUR 35 mln in "urban mobility" at Palas Campus office project

Iulius Company, the biggest Romanian real estate developer, controlled by local investor Iulian Dascalu, estimates investments of EUR 35 million in infrastructure and urban mobility works, which will serve the future Palas Campus building in Iasi. The developer started the construction of the (...)