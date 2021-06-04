RO Govt. promises milder dividend payout ratios at Romgaz and Nuclearelectrica

The government will not ask Romgaz and Nuclearelectrica to distribute as dividends 90% of their profits made in 2020, as it did with Transgaz and Transelectrica, energy minister Virgil Popescu assured in a Bloomberg interview. "After a discussion with the Prime Minister and the Minister of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]