 
Romaniapress.com

June 4, 2021

NFT virtual necklace, launched as world first in Iasi at Romanian Creative Week, gifted to Nadia Comaneci
Jun 4, 2021

NFT virtual necklace, launched as world first in Iasi at Romanian Creative Week, gifted to Nadia Comaneci.

An NFT (non-fungible token) virtual necklace was launched as a world first at the Palace of Culture in northeastern Iasi and gifted to Nadia Comaneci, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the first perfect 10 score in gymnastics, during the Romanian Creative Week festival of the Romanian creative industry. The unique virtual necklace was created by designer Irina Schrotter, architect Vlad Tenu, visual artist Andrei Cozlac and IT expert Andrei Danila and was presented to the public for the first time on Thursday, in the Hall of Voivodes of the Palace of Culture in Iasi. "What we've done is an artistic creation designed from the start as an NFT. It does not exist in physical form, but only in this digital representation. That's what makes it unique in Romania, in the world, through the fact that it is an homage brought to a world class athlete such as Nadia Comaneci," said IT expert Andrei Danila. The creation of the four artists from various domains is to be a gift for great gymnast Nadia Comaneci and is also the first NFT necklace brought as an homage to a great athlete, thus being a world first. "The virtual necklace is made of ten pieces, symbolizing that perfect 10 that Nadia obtained in Montreal in 1976. Each piece of the necklace represents, in tridimensional form, one of the moves from the beam, floor, uneven bars and the vault events which Nadia Comaneci made an impression with, 45 years ago, on the jury of the Summer Olympic Games. The ten moves, some already named 'Comaneci', were chosen by Nadia together with the four creators - Irina Schrotter, Vlad Tenu, Andrei Cozlac and Andrei Danila, from the exercises which the great gymnast rendered seven 10 scores with. The virtual jewel, impossible to copy, as its originality is guaranteed by the new NFT certification, was given to Nadia Comaneci, on Thursday, June 3, as a sign of appreciation for the remarkable performance nearly half a century ago. The unique gift offered to Nadia Comaneci is, at the same time, also a gift for the fans of the 'Goddess of Montreal.' The four Romanian creatives have created six replicas of the homage necklace, which, together with the jewel given to the poster child of world gymnastics, symbolizes that string of seven perfect 10 scores," said journalist Irina Pacurariu during the presentation of the necklace given to Nadia Comaneci. "Greetings from far away, from Oklahoma. Though I regret not being in Iasi, together with the four creatives of the Romanian Creative Week, Irina, Vlad and the two Andreis, I am glad to see that my performances from 45 years ago still inspire the young generation. I liked the idea of new pioneering, this time at the crossroads between sports performance and technology. On July 18, 45 years will have passed since the first historical 10, on the uneven bars, and the virtual necklace, The Perfect 1.0, with the story around it, is proof that excellence is possible. I wait for these NFTs to be launched, on the OpenSea platform, and to celebrate together a new success story," said Nadia Comaneci through a video message. The artists who created this unique necklace claim that NFTs are the new art form, and have worked on the necklace for several months. Architect Vlad Tenu claims that this necklace speaks firstly about collaboration, creativity and performance, adding that going from tridimensional to visual was a stage all of its own.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alexandru Nomicos, Finance Director, Bergenbier: As a Finance Department, we take challenges as new routes for development and growth What do you consider to be the biggest challenges for your financial department in this new future of work? -Challenges have become a recurrent reality. As a Finance Department, we take challenges as new routes for development and growth. First, being able to efficiently operate and (...)

Infomed Fluids 2020 Turnover Up 8% YoY To RON130M Pharmaceutical manufacturer Infomed Fluids, established in 2004, reported a turnover of nearly RON130 million in 2020, up 8% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry data.

UPDATE Romania's Cirstea advances to French Open women's singles round of 16 Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the round of 16 of the Roland Garros tournament on Friday in Paris, after defeating the Russian Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6- 2. Cirstea (31 years old, WTA's 54) sealed her victory in one hour and 24 minutes of playing. Sorana's best result in (...)

Undelucram: 1 in 5 employees would like the company to cover the costs for a psychotherapist and some of the expenses for working from home A quarter of parent employees would like their nanny costs to be covered Almost 59% of employees have had extra benefits in addition to wage during the last 12 months For 8.9% of the employees, the company subsidized some of the utilities costs for working from home 2%... The post Undelucram: (...)

Larisa Iordache qualified for finals of parallel bars, beam at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache qualified for the finals of the parallel bars and beam at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cairo, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. Larisa Iordache, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, obtained the highest (...)

Finance Ministry raises 90 million lei extra from banks The Finance Ministry on Friday raised 90 million lei from banks in addition to an auction on Thursday, when it borrowed 571.8 million lei, at an interest rate of 2.43% per annum in a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 42 months, according to data published by... The (...)

PM Citu During this government, the entrepreneur is a hero, and we have to present him/her to the public Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, after visiting a furniture factory that exports the entire production, that the private entrepreneur was a real “hero” during the pandemic in Romania and such positive examples should be promoted publicly. “During this government, the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |