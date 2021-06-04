Two Romanians develop new social network based on NFT and Blockchain technology
Jun 4, 2021
Two Romanians develop new social network based on NFT and Blockchain technology.
Two Romanian entrepreneurs from Cluj-Napoca, Andrei Ureche and Cristian Voaides, developed a new social network based on NFT (non-fungible token) and Blockchain technology, according to Startupcafe.ro. Their project, called TOKHIT, was valued at EUR 3 million. TOKHIT is presented as the “first (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]