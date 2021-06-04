French group buys Romanian refurbished phones startup founded by French entrepreneurs

French group buys Romanian refurbished phones startup founded by French entrepreneurs. Recommerce Group, one of the biggest players on the refurbished smartphones market in Europe, has bought Romanian startup Fenix.eco, which is active in the same niche. Fenix.eco was launched 14 months ago by three French entrepreneurs: Gregoire Vigroux, Adrien Arnoux and Hector Destailleur. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]