Farmexim-Help Net Group Turnover Grows 12% in 2020, to EUR734.2M. Farmexim-Help Net group, part of German Phoenix Group since 2018, ended 2020 with a turnover of EUR734.2 million, 12% higher compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]