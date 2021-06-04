Cargus acquires QeOPS to enhance e-commerce fulfillment and logistics offering

Cargus acquires QeOPS to enhance e-commerce fulfillment and logistics offering. Cargus (the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement with EOPS SOLUTIONS S.R.L. (“QeOPS”) to acquire a majority shareholding in the latter, with QeOPS founders retaining the remaining minority stake. QeOPS is one of the leading providers of e-commerce fulfillment and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]