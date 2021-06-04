French Film Festival, anniversary edition, in 12 Romanian cities from July 1

French Film Festival, anniversary edition, in 12 Romanian cities from July 1. The French Film Festival (FFF) in Romania celebrates 25 years of existence with an anniversary summer edition that will take place July 1 – 11 in 12 cities across the country. “Film has always been a privileged way of expressing French culture, and we are proud that the French Film... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]