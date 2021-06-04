 
June 4, 2021

Training, mentoring and funding for 10 women entrepreneurs in the agri-food industry under the Empowering Women in Agrifood 2021 programme
Training, mentoring and funding for 10 women entrepreneurs in the agri-food industry under the Empowering Women in Agrifood 2021 programme.

10 Romanian entrepreneurs with ideas or start-up businesses in the agri-food sector will benefit from free training, access to mentors and business experts to sustainably accelerate their ideas through the Empowering Women in Agrifood (EWA) programme, developed by EIT Food and organised by (...)

Alexandru Nomicos, Finance Director, Bergenbier: As a Finance Department, we take challenges as new routes for development and growth What do you consider to be the biggest challenges for your financial department in this new future of work? -Challenges have become a recurrent reality. As a Finance Department, we take challenges as new routes for development and growth. First, being able to efficiently operate and (...)

Infomed Fluids 2020 Turnover Up 8% YoY To RON130M Pharmaceutical manufacturer Infomed Fluids, established in 2004, reported a turnover of nearly RON130 million in 2020, up 8% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry data.

UPDATE Romania's Cirstea advances to French Open women's singles round of 16 Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the round of 16 of the Roland Garros tournament on Friday in Paris, after defeating the Russian Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6- 2. Cirstea (31 years old, WTA's 54) sealed her victory in one hour and 24 minutes of playing. Sorana's best result in (...)

Undelucram: 1 in 5 employees would like the company to cover the costs for a psychotherapist and some of the expenses for working from home A quarter of parent employees would like their nanny costs to be covered Almost 59% of employees have had extra benefits in addition to wage during the last 12 months For 8.9% of the employees, the company subsidized some of the utilities costs for working from home 2%... The post Undelucram: (...)

Larisa Iordache qualified for finals of parallel bars, beam at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache qualified for the finals of the parallel bars and beam at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cairo, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. Larisa Iordache, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, obtained the highest (...)

Finance Ministry raises 90 million lei extra from banks The Finance Ministry on Friday raised 90 million lei from banks in addition to an auction on Thursday, when it borrowed 571.8 million lei, at an interest rate of 2.43% per annum in a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 42 months, according to data published by... The (...)

PM Citu During this government, the entrepreneur is a hero, and we have to present him/her to the public Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, after visiting a furniture factory that exports the entire production, that the private entrepreneur was a real “hero” during the pandemic in Romania and such positive examples should be promoted publicly. “During this government, the (...)

 


