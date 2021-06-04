Cannes Festival 2021: Movie by Romanian Teodora Ana Mihai joins Un Certain Regard section

Cannes Festival 2021: Movie by Romanian Teodora Ana Mihai joins Un Certain Regard section. The official selection of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, which begins July 6 and runs through July 17, was announced on Thursday, June 3. One of the 18 movies selected in the Un Certain Regard section is La Civil by Romanian-Belgian director Teodora Ana Mihai. La Civil tells the story of a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]