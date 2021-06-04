Lottery players in Romania can win extra prizes if they are vaccinated against COVID-19



Lottery players in Romania can win extra prizes if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Romanian Lottery will organize this month a campaign called "Get vaccinated and win," through which it offers vaccinated players the chance to win additional prizes worth a total of RON 100,000. Thus, between June 14 and June 27, players who purchase a lottery ticket for any of the games (...)