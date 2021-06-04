 
Romaniapress.com

June 4, 2021

Ornithologists warn of severe biodiversity impact of plans to amend Hunting and Game protection Law
Jun 4, 2021

Ornithologists warn of severe biodiversity impact of plans to amend Hunting and Game protection Law.

The legislative proposal amending and supplementing the Hunting and Game protection Law, currently under public consultation, threatens the existence of dozens of bird species in Romania, warn representatives of the Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR). According to experts, opinion submission for the proposal posted on the Romanian Senate's website on April 14, 2021 should have been open until June 14, 2021, but "by the flagrant violation of legal procedures, opinions could no longer be uploaded on the Senate's website since May 25, 2021, and the legislative proposal was removed from public consultation and received a new code." "The new system proposed has removed the concept of maximum harvesting number for a season. In this way the upper limit allowed is conditioned only by the number of active hunters and not by legislative regulations. In fact, the maximum harvesting quota has been replaced with a mathematical function that can theoretically approach infinity," argues SOR conservation director Ciprian Fantana. "For absolutely all bird species, projections show a potential increase in the harvesting quota, in some cases even 10 times compared to the previous quota system. We consider that this approach severely impinges on pursuits to maintain the populations of these species at an acceptable conservation level. In this context, instead of solving the structural issues with setting the annual hunting quotas, a subjective method was chosen that can potentially have a major negative impact on bird populations, specifically completely scrapping annual hunting quotas and replacing them with daily quotas per hunter," said SOR executive director Dan Hulea. In the view of experts, the legislative proposal amending and supplementing the Hunting and Game protection Law provides for two important changes which, if implemented, will have major effects on biodiversity. The first amendment replaces the system of annual quotas for migratory bird species with a maximum daily allowable number per species and hunter, and the second amendment reduces the training time for becoming a hunter. Data regarding poaching cases under investigation by the Romanian Police and the Romanian Border Police reveals a number of 359 cases subject to criminal investigation begun in 2020.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alexandru Nomicos, Finance Director, Bergenbier: As a Finance Department, we take challenges as new routes for development and growth What do you consider to be the biggest challenges for your financial department in this new future of work? -Challenges have become a recurrent reality. As a Finance Department, we take challenges as new routes for development and growth. First, being able to efficiently operate and (...)

Infomed Fluids 2020 Turnover Up 8% YoY To RON130M Pharmaceutical manufacturer Infomed Fluids, established in 2004, reported a turnover of nearly RON130 million in 2020, up 8% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on finance ministry data.

UPDATE Romania's Cirstea advances to French Open women's singles round of 16 Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified for the round of 16 of the Roland Garros tournament on Friday in Paris, after defeating the Russian Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6- 2. Cirstea (31 years old, WTA's 54) sealed her victory in one hour and 24 minutes of playing. Sorana's best result in (...)

Undelucram: 1 in 5 employees would like the company to cover the costs for a psychotherapist and some of the expenses for working from home A quarter of parent employees would like their nanny costs to be covered Almost 59% of employees have had extra benefits in addition to wage during the last 12 months For 8.9% of the employees, the company subsidized some of the utilities costs for working from home 2%... The post Undelucram: (...)

Larisa Iordache qualified for finals of parallel bars, beam at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache qualified for the finals of the parallel bars and beam at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cairo, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. Larisa Iordache, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, obtained the highest (...)

Finance Ministry raises 90 million lei extra from banks The Finance Ministry on Friday raised 90 million lei from banks in addition to an auction on Thursday, when it borrowed 571.8 million lei, at an interest rate of 2.43% per annum in a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 42 months, according to data published by... The (...)

PM Citu During this government, the entrepreneur is a hero, and we have to present him/her to the public Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, after visiting a furniture factory that exports the entire production, that the private entrepreneur was a real “hero” during the pandemic in Romania and such positive examples should be promoted publicly. “During this government, the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |