Fitch Affirms B+ Rating For Autonom Services; Revises Outlook To Stable

Fitch Affirms B+ Rating For Autonom Services; Revises Outlook To Stable. International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Romania-based Autonom Services S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'B+', it said in a statement Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]