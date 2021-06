Telekom Romania Mobile Communications’ Net Loss More Than Doubles In 2020 To RON647M

Telekom Romania Mobile Communications’ Net Loss More Than Doubles In 2020 To RON647M. Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, the former mobile telephony operator Cosmote, reported net loss of RON647 million in 2020, up 139% from RON271 million in 2019, per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]