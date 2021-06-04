Telekom Romania Communications Swings To RON149M Net Profit In 2020 Vs Over RON3B Combined Loss In 2014-2019

Telekom Romania Communications Swings To RON149M Net Profit In 2020 Vs Over RON3B Combined Loss In 2014-2019. Telekom Romania Communications, the fixed communications services division of Telekom Romania Group, registered a net profit of RON148.9 million in 2020, after reporting a combined net loss of over RON3 billion for the last six consecutive years, during the 2014-2019 period, per finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]