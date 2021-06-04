GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count up by 225 on 32.000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 225 on 32.000-plus tests run in past 24 hours. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 225 in the last 24 hours following 32,818 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were 1,078,563 cases of