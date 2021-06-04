PM Citu: We have sources of financing, we will do as promised, we will cross the Carpathians by motorway



PM Citu: We have sources of financing, we will do as promised, we will cross the Carpathians by motorway.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday in Baia Mare, that there are sources of financing for large investment projects in Romania and that he will make good on his promises. "I want to assure Romanians that we will have sources of funding and that what we have promised to do by 2024 - and I said that we are preparing for a government of at least eight years throughout 2028 - we will do. We will cross the Carpathians by motorway, as the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway will be built; we will build hospitals under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), but there are other hospitals as well. By 2024 we will have several hospitals," Citu told a joint news conference with Cluj-Napoca Mayor Emil Boc and MEP Rares Bogdan. On Friday, Citu visited a drive-thru vaccination site set up in Libertatii Square in Baia Mare and participated in the presentation of Maramures County investment plan and projects. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)