PM Citu During this government, the entrepreneur is a hero, and we have to present him/her to the public



Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, after visiting a furniture factory that exports the entire production, that the private entrepreneur was a real “hero” during the pandemic in Romania and such positive examples should be promoted publicly. “During this government, the (...)