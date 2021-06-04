Speaker Orban: Politics means morality, trust, permanent dialogue and especially representation of the will of others
Jun 4, 2021
Speaker Orban: Politics means morality, trust, permanent dialogue and especially representation of the will of others.
Politics means morality, trust, permanent dialogue and especially representation of the will of others, and a decision taken by someone who holds an important office affects people’s lives, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Friday at a meeting with young liberals. He (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]