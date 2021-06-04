Tennis: Horia Tecau, qualified for the round of 16 of Roland Garros men's doubles

Tennis: Horia Tecau, qualified for the round of 16 of Roland Garros men's doubles. Romanian-German pair Horia Tecau / Kevin Krawietz qualified for the round of 16 of the men's doubles tournament at Roland Garros on Friday in Paris, after 6-3, 6-2 with the pair Yen-Hsun Lu (Taiwan) / Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan). Tecau and his partner, the 9th seeds, won without any problems, in 67 minutes. Tecau and Krawietz secured a cheque for 29,325 euros and 180 ATP points in doubles. In the second round, Horia Tecau and Kevin Krawietz will face the 7th seeds, Jamie Murray (Great Britain) / Bruno Soares (Brazil). Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reached the semifinals at the Australian Open this year. Tecau and Krawietz have two finals played this year, in Rotterdam and Barcelona. Tecau's best result at Roland Garros was the quarterfinals in 2015, while Krawietz has two consecutive titles, in 2019 and 2020, together with his compatriot Andreas Mies.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]