Undelucram: 1 in 5 employees would like the company to cover the costs for a psychotherapist and some of the expenses for working from home



A quarter of parent employees would like their nanny costs to be covered Almost 59% of employees have had extra benefits in addition to wage during the last 12 months For 8.9% of the employees, the company subsidized some of the utilities costs for working from home 2%... The post Undelucram: (...)