June 4, 2021

Larisa Iordache qualified for finals of parallel bars, beam at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo
Jun 4, 2021

Larisa Iordache qualified for finals of parallel bars, beam at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo.

Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache qualified for the finals of the parallel bars and beam at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cairo, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation. Larisa Iordache, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, obtained the highest (...)

