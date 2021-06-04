 
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 68,007 people immunised in last 24 hours, 25,021 with first dose
Jun 4, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 68,007 people immunised in last 24 hours, 25,021 with first dose.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 68,007 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 49,970 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4,343 of the Moderna vaccine, 2,686 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 11,008 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Friday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application. CNCAV shows that 25,021 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 42,986 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 8,110,583 doses have been administered to 4,404,555 people, of which 698,527 have received their first dose and 3,706,028 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 38 side effects were reported, of which 4 were local and 34 general. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,192 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines. CNCAV also says that 154 side effects are being investigated. The data were provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

