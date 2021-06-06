GCS: 121 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in nearly 18.000 tests in past 24 hrs
Jun 6, 2021
As many as 121 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in nearly 18,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source states. As of Sunday, (...)
