GCS: 121 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in nearly 18,000 tests in past 24 hrs
Jun 6, 2021
Bucharest, June 6 /Agerpres/ - As many as 121 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in nearly 18,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.
These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source states.
As of Sunday, 1,078,863 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,042,898 patients have been declared cured.
To date, 8,000,402 RT-PCR tests and 1,218,572 rapid antigen tests have been processed countrywide.
In the last 24 hours, 11,666 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,951 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,715 on request) and 6,138 rapid antigen tests.
Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 25 people were reconfirmed positive.
*** As many as 1,678 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 320 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, according to data from the past 24 hours..
In total, 3,864 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 2,051 are in institutional isolation in Romania, GCS said.
Moreover, 23,824 people are in quarantine at home and 75 in institutional quarantine.
*** The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 90 deaths were reported (49 men and 41 women) in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, yet 82 of the reported deaths are from last year and the beginning of this year, and were introduced in the database by the Public Health Directorates in the country upon the request of the Health Ministry, following checks.
The deceased patients were admitted to hospitals in the counties of Arges, Arad, Bihor, Constanta, Cluj, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu and Valcea.
Regarding prior deaths, the GCS mentions that two cases are from July 2020, 7 from August 2020, 13 from September 20202, 14 from October 2020, 27 from November 2020, 13 from December 2020, 1 from January 2021, 2 from February 2021, 1 from March 2021 and 2 from April 2021, in the counties of Arad, Bihor, Cluj, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt and Valcea.
According to the quoted source of the 90 deaths, one occurred in the 30-39 years old age category, 2 in the 40-49 years old category, 9 in the 50-59 years old category, 24 in the 60-69 years old category, 24 in the 70-79 years old category and 30 in the over 80 years old age category.
All the deaths recorded are of patients who presented comorbidities.
In total, 30,815 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with COVID-19 have deceased.
*** The capital and all the counties of the country remain in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in Alba - 0.34, lower than the previous day, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs, on Sunday.
In Bucharest, the infection rate continues to decrease, with an incidence of 0.2 cases per thousand inhabitants, compared to 0.22 the previous day. The lowest incidence rate in the country is registered in Gorj County, namely 0.05 cases per thousand inhabitants.
According to GCS, four counties and the Capital had at least 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed compared to the last report, namely Prahova - 15, Bucharest - 14, Arges - 13, Timis and Cluj - 10 cases each.
No new cases were reported in the counties of Botosani, Hunedoara, Olt and Satu Mare.
In the last 24 hours, 121 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
[Read the article in Agerpres]