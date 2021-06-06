GCS: 121 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in nearly 18,000 tests in past 24 hrs

GCS: 121 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in nearly 18,000 tests in past 24 hrs. Bucharest, June 6 /Agerpres/ - As many as 121 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in nearly 18,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source states. As of Sunday, 1,078,863 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,042,898 patients have been declared cured. To date, 8,000,402 RT-PCR tests and 1,218,572 rapid antigen tests have been processed countrywide. In the last 24 hours, 11,666 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,951 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,715 on request) and 6,138 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 25 people were reconfirmed positive. *** As many as 1,678 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 320 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, according to data from the past 24 hours.. In total, 3,864 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 2,051 are in institutional isolation in Romania, GCS said. Moreover, 23,824 people are in quarantine at home and 75 in institutional quarantine. *** The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 90 deaths were reported (49 men and 41 women) in patients infected with the novel coronavirus, yet 82 of the reported deaths are from last year and the beginning of this year, and were introduced in the database by the Public Health Directorates in the country upon the request of the Health Ministry, following checks. The deceased patients were admitted to hospitals in the counties of Arges, Arad, Bihor, Constanta, Cluj, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu and Valcea. Regarding prior deaths, the GCS mentions that two cases are from July 2020, 7 from August 2020, 13 from September 20202, 14 from October 2020, 27 from November 2020, 13 from December 2020, 1 from January 2021, 2 from February 2021, 1 from March 2021 and 2 from April 2021, in the counties of Arad, Bihor, Cluj, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt and Valcea. According to the quoted source of the 90 deaths, one occurred in the 30-39 years old age category, 2 in the 40-49 years old category, 9 in the 50-59 years old category, 24 in the 60-69 years old category, 24 in the 70-79 years old category and 30 in the over 80 years old age category. All the deaths recorded are of patients who presented comorbidities. In total, 30,815 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with COVID-19 have deceased. *** The capital and all the counties of the country remain in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in Alba - 0.34, lower than the previous day, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs, on Sunday. In Bucharest, the infection rate continues to decrease, with an incidence of 0.2 cases per thousand inhabitants, compared to 0.22 the previous day. The lowest incidence rate in the country is registered in Gorj County, namely 0.05 cases per thousand inhabitants. According to GCS, four counties and the Capital had at least 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed compared to the last report, namely Prahova - 15, Bucharest - 14, Arges - 13, Timis and Cluj - 10 cases each. No new cases were reported in the counties of Botosani, Hunedoara, Olt and Satu Mare. In the last 24 hours, 121 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Apemin Tusnad Sales Grow 6% in 2020, Profit Up 28% Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, had a turnover of RON67 million in 2020, 6% higher than in 2019, while its profit grew 28%, to over RON14 million.



Whirlpool Expects 10% Growth in Turnover in 2021 after 15% Decline in 2020 Home appliances manufacturer Whirlpool expects its turnover in Romania to grow by at least 10% this year after experiencing a 15% decline in 2020.



Speaker Orban: Draft law on pension - salary cumulation must be constitutionally solid The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, believes that the draft law on the elimination of the pension - salary cumulation, currently in debate at the level of the Government, is necessary, since it has to be "solid from a constitutional standpoint". Asked in Parliament (...)



PM Citu: Israel, Romania's closest ally and strategic partner in Middle East, an international trusted partner Israel is the closest ally and strategic partner of Romania in the Middle East and a trusted partner, at an international level, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, during the plenary session of the Romania-Israel Business Forum, occasioned by the state visit in Romania by the (...)



Pink Post 2020 Turnover Grows 6% YoY To RON91M Mailing services company Pink Post, held by businessman Octavian Radu, had a turnover of RON91 million in 2020, up 6% on the year, according to company representatives.



Barges with over 1,000 tons of waste brought from Bulgaria, detected in Port of Murfatlar Two barges loaded with over a thousand tons of waste, brought from Bulgaria for a company from Bucharest, have been detected by the border police in southeastern Murfatlar Port, the goods being due to be returned to the sender, the Coast Guard informed on Wednesday in a press release. The (...)



Bucharest City Hall joins Night of Museums this weekend Bucharest City Hall will also open its doors to visitors for the Night of Museums, one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The palace hosting the City Hall, built between 1906 and 1910, will be open to the public on the evening of June 12, from 6 PM to midnight. The City Hall (...)

