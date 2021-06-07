|
|
|
"Anti-Huawei" 5G bill endorsed by expert committees in Romania's Senate
Jun 7, 2021
"Anti-Huawei" 5G bill endorsed by expert committees in Romania's Senate.
The Senate's legal, economic, defense and communications commissions issued on June 4 a positive opinion, with amendments, to the Government-initiated draft law that sets the procedures and guidelines for licensing providers of hardware and software used by the telecom operators in their 5G (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
After a break of almost two years, Untold festival to take place this year during September 9-12
The UNTOLD festival will take place during the period of September 9-12, in central-western Cluj-Napoca, and it is the first large festival in Europe announced for this year, according to the organizers. “The long awaited announcement for the fans is official! Hundreds of thousands of people, (...)
IFC invests in RBRO green bonds to promote climate finance in Romania
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is investing RON 293.5 million (the equivalent of approximately $72 million) in RON-denominated senior non-preferred bonds placed by Raiffeisen Bank SA (RBRO), IFC said in a statement on Monday. (...)
Bill on implementation of 5G networks clears Senate, as decision-making body
The Senate plenum, acting as decision-making body, adopted today by a vote of 117 to 13 (the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians) and one abstention the bill initiated by the government regarding measures for IT and communications infrastructures of national interest and the requirements for (...)
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 49,405 people immunized in last 24 hours, 17,205 with first dose
In the last 24 hours there were 49,405 vaccine doses administered, of which 37,294 from Pfizer, 7,080 from Johnson&Johnson, 3,020 from Moderna and 2,011 from AstraZeneca, according to an informing from the National Committee for Coordinating activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (...)
Israeli President Rivlin to participate in commemoration ceremony for soldiers fallen in 2010 Bucegi Mountains air crash
President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, will participate, on Thursday, June 10, at the Romanian-Israeli monument in the Bucegi Mountains, in the military and religious commemoration ceremony for the seven servicemen, six Israelis and one Romanian, who died in the air tragedy of 2010. According to a (...)
Ryanair launches new Bucharest to Sofia route as part of summer '21 schedule
Ryanair, last Thursday announced a new route from Bucharest to Sofia flying two times a week from August, as part of Ryanair’s Romanian Summer ’21 Schedule. “Romanian consumers can now book a summer getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee... (...)
The summer riddle comes from Telekom Romania and subscribers can find it in the MyAccount mobile application
Telekom Romania organizes a new campaign with weekly and monthly prizes worth thousands of euros for customers who use the MyAccount Telekom mobile account management application. According to a press release issued by the company, sers of the MyAccount application will be able to participate, (...)
|