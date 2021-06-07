Fitch upgrades outlook for Romanian car leasing and rental firm Autonom

Fitch upgrades outlook for Romanian car leasing and rental firm Autonom. Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Romania-based Autonom Services' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to stable from negative and affirmed the IDR at B+. Autonom is a small, family-owned, car lessor providing operating leasing and, to a lesser extent, short-term rentals to domestic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]