Romanian naval transport group TTS completes 50% IPO at BVB

Romanian naval transport group TTS completes 50% IPO at BVB. Romanian naval transport company completed Transport Trade Services (TTS)the 50% IPO at Bucharest Stock Exchange at a price of RON 19.2 per share versus a RON 19-21 range envisaged by allocating more shares than planned to individual investors (20% compared to 15%), Ziarul Financiar reported. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]