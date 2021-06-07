Retail sales in Romania return to robust pre-crisis growth rate

Retail sales in Romania return to robust pre-crisis growth rate. The retail sale in Romania posted an impressive 42.7% YoY growth rate in April, mostly as a result of the low base effects created by the lockdown in the same month last year when the sales contracted by 19.4% YoY. The food sales (still possible during the lockdown) rose by 21% YoY, non-food (...)