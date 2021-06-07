New 964,080-dose Pfizer vaccine batch expected in Romania

New 964,080-dose Pfizer vaccine batch expected in Romania. A new batch of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine consisting of 964,080 doses is being brought to Romania today, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). The vaccines will be delivered by air and will reach the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara. Shipment to storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. Vaccines are transported safely in special containers with carbonic ice and sealed foil, CNCAV recalls. The new doses will be distributed to the following storage centres: Bucharest: 367,380 doses; Brasov: 128,700 doses; Cluj: 105,300 doses; Craiova: 140,400 doses; Constanta: 81,900 doses; Iasi: 81,900 doses; Timisoara: 58,500 doses. So far, Romania has received 9,004,769 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and administered 6,474,870. The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current batch and in the previous batches based on requests filed with the National Storage Centre and the regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates. In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to a delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that Romania receives weekly the vaccine batches necessary to immunise its population, according to CNCAV. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]