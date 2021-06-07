Campus Media TV Posts Turnover Of RON72.1M, Profit Of Over RON18M In 2020

Campus Media TV Posts Turnover Of RON72.1M, Profit Of Over RON18M In 2020. Campus Media TV, the company that operates television channel Digi24, had a turnover of RON72.1 million, a profit of over RON18 million and 335 employees in 2020, per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]