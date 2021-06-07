Largest Company in Transportation and Distribution Group Aquila Sees Revenue Up 57% in 2020

Freight carrier Aquila Part Prod Com, the largest company in the Aquila group, has entered the billionaire club after posting growth of 57% in revenue to RON1.4 billion in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]