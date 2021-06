Uber extends Uber Comfort in 6 Romanian cities at once

Uber extends Uber Comfort in 6 Romanian cities at once. As of last June 3rd, Uber has extended the Uber Comfort product to its users in 6 more Romanian cities: people in Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Constanța and Cluj will now benefit from a new travel option in the app, with more comfort, a press release issued by the company... The post Uber (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]