The Foreign Investors Council leadership’s vision for the 2021 – 2022 mandate

The Foreign Investors Council leadership’s vision for the 2021 – 2022 mandate. Recently, the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) member companies decided on the 15 top executives and professionals in the composition of the Board who will take on the leadership during the 2021 – 2022 mandate. Analyzing and factoring in the lessons of the past year’s challenges, the new FIC Board (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]