Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised the Oregon Park landlords on the DEKRA Trusted Facility Audit and Certification Process
Jun 7, 2021
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised the Oregon Park landlords on the DEKRA Trusted Facility Audit and Certification Process.
The real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised the Lion’s Head group, the owners of the Oregon Park business center in Bucharest, on the DEKRA Trusted Facility audit and certification process, which represents a confirmation that the safety measures against the spread (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]