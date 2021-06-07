Works by Romanian Nicolae Grigorescu, Stefan Luchian on sale at Doyle auction in New York

Works by Romanian Nicolae Grigorescu, Stefan Luchian on sale at Doyle auction in New York. A drawing by Romania's famous painter Nicolae Grigorescu and two paintings by Stefan Luchian will go on sale at Doyle's auction of Fine Art in New York this week. The sale, scheduled for June 9, also includes works by Paul Seignac, Bernard Pothast, Manner of Corot "Fontainebleau", Georges (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]