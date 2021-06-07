 
Romaniapress.com

June 7, 2021

Romanian gov't to continue issuing bonds for individual investors in June
Jun 7, 2021

Romanian gov't to continue issuing bonds for individual investors in June.

Romania's Ministry of Finance (MF) is starting today issuing three new issues of government securities under its Tesaur programme with maturities of 1, 3 and 5 years and interest rates of 2.95%, 3.35% and 3.65%, according to a statement from the ministry. The government securities will have a face value of 1 lei and are in a dematerialised form. "Government securities issued under the Tezaur programme continue to be a cost-effective way for the individuals investors. Therefore, I encourage all individuals with cash to consider this programme and subscribe for the Tezaur securities at the Romanian Treasury offices or the Romanian Post officies," says Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. Government securities are available for purchase June 7 - 28, 2021 at the State Treasury offices, and June 7 - 24 June 2021 for rural areas and June 7 - 25 June 2021 for urban areas at the Romanian Post offices. Interest is annual, payable at the terms mentioned in the prospectus. Also, government securities issued under the Tezaur programme are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. An investor may make one or more subscriptions in an issue. Investors have the possibility to cancel subscriptions already made only during the subscription period, by submitting an application. Individuals who have reached the age of 18 at the date of the subscription are eligible. The income derived from investing in the savings offer released by the Ministry of Finance is non-taxable. The funds raised by MF as an issuer, as a result of the issuance of government securities, will be used to finance the government budget deficit and refinance public debt. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

After a break of almost two years, Untold festival to take place this year during September 9-12 The UNTOLD festival will take place during the period of September 9-12, in central-western Cluj-Napoca, and it is the first large festival in Europe announced for this year, according to the organizers. “The long awaited announcement for the fans is official! Hundreds of thousands of people, (...)

IFC invests in RBRO green bonds to promote climate finance in Romania The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is investing RON 293.5 million (the equivalent of approximately $72 million) in RON-denominated senior non-preferred bonds placed by Raiffeisen Bank SA (RBRO), IFC said in a statement on Monday. (...)

Bill on implementation of 5G networks clears Senate, as decision-making body The Senate plenum, acting as decision-making body, adopted today by a vote of 117 to 13 (the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians) and one abstention the bill initiated by the government regarding measures for IT and communications infrastructures of national interest and the requirements for (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 49,405 people immunized in last 24 hours, 17,205 with first dose In the last 24 hours there were 49,405 vaccine doses administered, of which 37,294 from Pfizer, 7,080 from Johnson&Johnson, 3,020 from Moderna and 2,011 from AstraZeneca, according to an informing from the National Committee for Coordinating activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (...)

Israeli President Rivlin to participate in commemoration ceremony for soldiers fallen in 2010 Bucegi Mountains air crash President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, will participate, on Thursday, June 10, at the Romanian-Israeli monument in the Bucegi Mountains, in the military and religious commemoration ceremony for the seven servicemen, six Israelis and one Romanian, who died in the air tragedy of 2010. According to a (...)

Ryanair launches new Bucharest to Sofia route as part of summer '21 schedule Ryanair, last Thursday announced a new route from Bucharest to Sofia flying two times a week from August, as part of Ryanair’s Romanian Summer ’21 Schedule. “Romanian consumers can now book a summer getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee... (...)

The summer riddle comes from Telekom Romania and subscribers can find it in the MyAccount mobile application Telekom Romania organizes a new campaign with weekly and monthly prizes worth thousands of euros for customers who use the MyAccount Telekom mobile account management application. According to a press release issued by the company, sers of the MyAccount application will be able to participate, (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |