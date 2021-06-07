tazz by eMAG Sales Grow Over 13-Fold In 2020 After RON26M Investments

tazz by eMAG delivery platform (the former online food delivery platform Eu¬CeMananc) saw its sales growing over 13-fold in 2020, following investments of RON26 million in technology and delivery process enhancement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]