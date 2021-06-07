GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 89 in the past 24 hours following 17.000 tests nationwide. All of Romania in COVID-19 green zone



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 89 in the past 24 hours following 17.000 tests nationwide. All of Romania in COVID-19 green zone.

As many as 89 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following almost 17,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients (...)