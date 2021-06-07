Tradiții Sănătoase Foundation has developed a new edition of the project ” Traista cu sănătate”

Tradiții Sănătoase Foundation has developed a new edition of the project ” Traista cu sănătate”. A study conducted by Tradiții Sănătoase Foundation shows that two thirds of the children interviewed in Iași County do not have a regular meal schedule Between September 2020 and June 2021, the Foundation Tradiții Sănătoase has implemented a new edition of “Traista cu sănătate” program. Among the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]