Connections, the leader of the digital transformation market in Romania, aims to expand into the USA



Connections, the leader of the digital transformation market in Romania, aims to expand into the USA.

Connections, leader on the digital transformation market in Romania, aims for the next 3-5 years to expand into mature and technologically advanced markets such as the USA, Northern Europe, as well as in developing markets with great potential, such as the Middle East. Investments for entry (...)