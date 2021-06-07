Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache wins gold and bronze at Cairo World Cup

Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache wins gold and bronze at Cairo World Cup. Romania’s top gymnast Larisa Iordache won gold and bronze medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cairo, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation announced. With a score of 13.366 in the final, Iordache won the gold medal in the balance beam competition. Next on the podium were Diana (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]