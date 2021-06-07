Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 89; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 10,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 89; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 10,000. As many as 89 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following almost 17,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 1,078,952 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,043,171 were declared cured. To date, 8,005,353 RT-PCR tests and 1,223,693 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 4,951 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,878 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,073 on request) and 5,121 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 24 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]