June 7, 2021

MP Biro: Romania has consistently supported Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations
After a recent meeting with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Chair of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies MP Biro Rozalia of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said that Romania has consistently supported Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. "Romania has consistently supported Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, which must be based on a comprehensive reform process, in accordance with Ukraine's EU Association Agreement and NATO's commitments. Romania was, in fact, the first state to ratify the Association Agreement," Biro told AGERPRES in a press statement on Monday. At the same time, Biro commanded "Ukraine's balanced behaviour that contributes to the de-escalation of tensions in the Black Sea," adding that "our expectation at the June 14 summit is strengthening the alliance with the Eastern Partnership states." She promised, during a June 2 meeting in Parliament, that she would present to the Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban the document submitted by Ukraine for consideration for the June 14 NATO summit. "The Ukrainian side stated that there were several rounds of talks on efforts to discourage Russia's actions, considering it very important to get closer to the Euro-Atlantic structures. Given the context, the Kiev authorities sent to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest, a document containing four points on the clear position in consensus with that of NATO, while also sending a request of the Romanian side to examine the possibility of supporting these signals for their inclusion in the Declaration of Solidarity and the final statement of the NATO alliance's summit is set to take place in Brussels on June 14. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna expressed hope that her country will receive a positive response at the NATO summit." Biro also reiterated firm support for "Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognised borders" and expressed "concern that Russia is unjustifiably keeping troops and equipment deployed to the border with Ukraine." Regarding the document, Biro said that "Romania does not recognise the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia and, at the same time, supports and applies comprehensively and strictly the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula." The meeting with the Ukrainian delegation took place on Tuesday, June 2, at the Parliament House, where accompanying Stefanishyna were charge d'affairesof the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania Paun Rohovei, Oleksander Zlatin and Petro Stoian, second secretaries at the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania. Stefanishyna thanked the Romanian side for its availability and stressed that it is very important to continue the dialogue with Romania in the format of parliamentary co-operation, especially in areas of interest such as human rights, minorities, defence and security policies, and in particular, external relations, as Ukraine strives for integration with Euro-Atlantic structures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eugenia Pasca, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

